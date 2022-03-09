China looks to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka Parliament

China has sought to strengthen ties with the Parliament in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, called Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the Parliament media unit said today.

Discussions focused on strengthening ties between the two countries in various fields including inter-parliamentary relations.

The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its continuous support to Sri Lanka in various fields during the Covid -19 pandemic.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)