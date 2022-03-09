CB Governor and SJB MPs discuss state of the economy

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal had talks today with a group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs and discussed the state of the economy.

Cabraal said that he had a cordial and interesting meeting with MPs Dr. Harsha de Silva, Kabir Hashim and Eran Wickramaratne.

The Governor said that all parties to the discussion had the opportunity of expressing their candid views.

Dr. Harsha de Silva said that they discussed the ability to pay for imports and foreign debt in exchange rates, soaring inflation and financial system stability.

“The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is still looking at the crisis as a liquidity short term one. Getting a swap here and there, postponing the ACU payments etc as opposed to a liquidity plus a solvency issue that also requires analysis of the sustainability of the foreign debt and a restructure,” Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted.

He also said that the Government does not seem to be considering an IMF supported debt restructuring program. (Colombo Gazette)