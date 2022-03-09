Breaking the Bias: Celebrating the Women at Samsung

With International Women’s Day taking on greater meaning for many of us this year, Samsung asked their women colleagues of various backgrounds to share what motivates and empowers them to be their best.

In sharing everyone’s unique experiences, the overarching lesson we all came to realize is that great ideas can come from anyone, no matter their skill level, gender or background — an important revelation at a company whose mission it is to help people everywhere defy barriers.

Gender diversity in technology remains an obstinate problem despite the growing voices pushing for gender equality in the industry. Reports show that as women make up 59% of the total workforce, they present only 30% in major tech companies.

When it comes to economic access, women entrepreneurs also face significant barriers and are behind in the race for economic opportunities. Declination over the past few years of women’s participation in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) discipline is another factor making females away from technology. In this way, there is a need to empower and build strategies to unlock growth and prosperity for women in technology. For companies to achieve gender equality, recruiting more women in their IT team can be an obvious solution.

Samsung’s unwavering commitment to women’s equality is evidenced by the action we take to create positive change both within our organization and in the communities where we live. That action is reflected across the board from our citizenship programs that foster girls’ interest in STEM to our Women in Samsung Electronics (WISE) Employee Resource Group (ERG), a network created to promote and encourage a workplace culture where everyone can thrive.

From software backgrounds to service marketing, Samsung’s women have been empowered to be the best version of themselves.

Anjalee Erathna- Manager, Software Quality Assurance

The culture at Samsung Sri Lanka has allowed us to be our best versions and thrive at the workplace. With constant training, supportive management and teammates, Samsung Sri Lanka is a key driver in women empowerment.

Kumudi Panditharathna- Asst. Manager, Finance

I know many women have faced prejudices throughout their career however I, very positively, cannot say that I have faced any. My career has definitely seen a great positive change ever since I joined Samsung and I look forward to furthering my career and skills through Samsung.

Nilanga Ranagala- Manager, Finance

You don’t need to be at the top at Samsung to have a strong female voice. All employees are heard and valued at Samsung Sri Lanka.

Judith Jansz- Manager, Product IM

Samsung is a progressive workplace with an inclusive and equal environment. In a time where women are achieving great heights in many industries in Sri Lanka, it is a privilege to be a part of this change.

Nilusha Wanasinghe- Manager, Marketing, IM

We would love to see more archetypal women holding up a chain of smaller female figures who climb up a mountain together, helping each other on the way and raising their flag – reflecting the strong female voices and unstoppable leadership potential, which is the culture that is cultivated in Samsung Sri Lanka.

Pawani Lakshani- Executive, Marketing

I am seeing a positive change in Samsung Sri Lanka with regards to equality and diversity. In the beginning, it wasn’t uncommon for me to be the only woman in the room. It was a little intimidating at first, but I was persistent because I knew I had the talent to continue on my career path.

Natalie Goonawardene- Manager, Service Marketing

At more senior levels in the tech industry, certainly, there are more challenges. While working through them, it is important to raise visibility and pave the path for others. The industry at a large is slowly learning to judge people based on their work, rather than who they are or where they come from.

Nadeesha Pieris- Associate, HR Business

While I know many other women that don’t always feel welcome in tech careers, personally, I’ve had more positive encouragement over the years at Samsung. The tech industry is so large that you can choose to specialize in a myriad of sub-areas, such as backend, UI or AI, cybersecurity. Again, an important piece of advice is to actively seek out opportunities – don’t assume they’re going to fall in your lap. You have to make it happen!

Upuli Ratnaike- Asst. Manager, Marketing, CE

While Samsung has been a critical part of allowing me to gain confidence, it definitely also has to do with my perseverance, willingness to take risks, and always thinking about what comes next in my career. I thank Samsung for the opportunities granted to me at the beginning of my career and allowing me to gain confidence to become a career-oriented woman.

Sasanka Vitharana- Secretary, Support

Samsung has a very inclusive culture that allows women to be themselves and reach greater heights. They also discover their true potential and overcome great challenges.

Kalpani Hettiarachchi- On behalf of Customer Service Executives

At the start of our careers, Samsung has really helped us grow and be passionate about what we do. While believing in Samsung’s vision, we are very grateful to be able to work in a culture where our voices are heard, valued and appreciated.

Samsung also asked Managing Director Kevin SungSu YOU about their motives for women empowerment.

Kevin SungSu YOU- Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka

With women’s economic empowerment expected to decline for the first time in almost a decade, the need for conscious inclusion and allyship for female talent in the workplace has never been greater. Whilst there is still much to do to achieve full equality for women at work, there are practical ways in which each one of us can consciously be allies. At Samsung Sri Lanka we know we are still on the journey, but are committed to working together with our colleagues and partners to drive positive change in gender equality. Together we can create an environment that supports, champions and empowers the incredible women around us. Doing so will blaze the trail for the young women and girls who will follow in their steps. It’s simple. If 50% of our population is missing from the conversation, organizations may miss the opportunity for enhanced creativity, innovation, efficiency and more. They may also miss out on untapped markets. Adopting gender diversity can help companies experience these far-reaching benefits.

Always at your Service, wherever, whenever. Enjoy peace of mind when you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The interactive diagnostics and optimization on the Samsung Members app make it easy to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra support

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.