State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera resigns in protest

State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera has resigned from his post in protest over the sacking of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

The National Freedom Front (Jathika Nidahas Peramuna) MP has submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Samaraweera served as the State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.

His resignation comes after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had sacked Jathika Nidahas Peramuna leader Wimal Weerawansa from his post.

Weerawansa was sacked for being critical of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He had accused the Finance Minister of being responsible for the state of the economy in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)