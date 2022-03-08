New US envoy holds talks with TNA on key issues

The new US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, had talks with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on a number of issues.

The Ambassador tweeted saying she discussed the need for a political solution, accountability and justice for all Sri Lankans.

The discussion took place between the Ambassador and TNA leader R. Sampanthan.

“Looking forward to more conversations on democratic governance, human rights and inclusive economic growth for all of Sri Lanka’s diverse communities,” she said.

The Ambassador had this week also met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa where they discussed the essential role of the Opposition in a vibrant democracy and for the future of an inclusive, democratic, and sovereign Sri Lanka.

She also met the EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Denis Chaibi, to discuss potential areas for collaboration in Sri Lanka and the Indo Pacific. (Colombo Gazette)