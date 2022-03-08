Namal raises suspicions on power cuts

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has raised suspicions over the ongoing power cuts.

Namal Rajapaksa told reporters that officials had given an assurance there will not be power cuts.

However, he said that despite such assurances the electricity supply is being interrupted.

The Sports Minister said that there is suspicion of a conspiracy behind the power cuts.

“Officials gave an assurance to the President and the Government that there will not be power cuts. So now we must see why there are power cuts,” he said.

Namal Rajapaksa said that if the power supply is being sabotaged then legal action must be taken.

Officials had on 2nd March assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that there will no power cuts after 5th March.

The President, at a meeting held on 2nd March, had instructed all responsible parties to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

After lengthy discussions with officials of the Ministries of Power and Energy, it was decided to continue importing fuel without delay, maintaining reserves and supply of fuel and coal for power generation.

The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country was to be normalised from last Friday. Therefore, officials had urged the public to refrain from collecting fuel out of “irrational” fear, the President’s Office had said.

The President’s Office had also quoted officials as saying there will not be power cuts after 5th March. (Colombo Gazette)