Jaishankar holds talks with Basil on economic support

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had talks with Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on the economic support being extended by India to Sri Lanka.

Jaishankar telephoned Rajapaksa and had a productive and cordial conversation, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The Indian External Affairs Minister assured that India will continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways.

They also agreed to finalize a mutually convenient date in the second half of this month for the visit of Basil Rajapaksa to India.

Rajapaksa, who was in India in December, was to travel to New Delhi again earlier this month. However, the visit had been postponed.

During the upcoming visit Rajapaksa is expected to sign a USD 1 billion financial assistance deal with India.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to visit Sri Lanka this month to attend the BIMSTEC Summit. (Colombo Gazette)