Government regrets situation facing the public

The Government today expressed regret over the situation facing the public.

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma admitted that the public are facing numerous difficulties these days.

He said that as a representative of the Cabinet he needs to express regret over the state of affairs in the country.

The Minister expressed these views at the post Cabinet media briefing today.

He said that on one hand there are petrol queues and then there are power cuts and no definite date on when the power crisis will be resolved.

Alahapperuma said that the Government admits there is a crisis which has been caused mainly by the Forex issue. (Colombo Gazette)

