Boards of inquiry to be established to expedite probe on missing

The Cabinet has given approval to establish boards of inquiry to expedite investigations on missing persons.

A Government statement noted that the Office on Missing Persons has been established in accordance with the provisions of Act No. 14 of 2016.

The statement said that regional offices have been established in Matara, Mannar, Jaffna, Batticaloa and Kilinochchi and 14,988 complaints have been received on missing persons.

The office has to play a big role, including issuing reports to relatives of missing persons after conducting formal investigations in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Accordingly, a proposal made by Justice Minister Ali Sabry to appoint 25 Boards of Inquiry to expedite the investigations on these complaints and to implement an expeditious program, has been approved by the Cabinet. (Colombo Gazette)