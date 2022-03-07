SLPP MP leads egg attack on SJB headquarters

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Madura Vithanage led an attack using rotten eggs, on the headquarters of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in Kotte today.

A group of people led by the MP gathered outside the SJB headquarters and staged a protest today.

The protesters shouted slogans against the SJB leadership and defended the actions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Later rotten eggs were thrown towards the building and at vehicles parked in the premises.

Posters and placards were also placed outside the premises during the protest.

The SJB said that similar incidents targeting party members were reported from other parts of the country as well. (Colombo Gazette)