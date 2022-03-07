Make or break talks between SLFP and President

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is to hold key talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tomorrow (Tuesday), what is seen as a last-ditch attempt to save the Government.

SLFP National Organizer and State Minister Duminda Dissanayake said that the SLFP has no plans to leave the Government.

Instead, he said the SLFP will meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discuss their concerns.

Dissanayake said that the President has given the SLFP a time to meet tomorrow.

He said the SLFP will present its proposals to the President to address the current issues in the country.

The State Minister said that it is the duty of the SLFP to protect the current Government which it helped to come to power. (Colombo Gazette)