Largest cement manufacturing factory in Sri Lanka inaugurated

The largest cement manufacturing factory in Sri Lanka was inaugurated by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Magampura Lanka Industrial Zone today.

The factory was inaugurated at the cement manufacturing facility of Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation (Pvt) Ltd., located at the Magampura Lanka Industrial Zone.

The President and the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque at the opening of the new cement factory and inspected the factory premises.

The investment for the cement factory was US $ 100 million. Covering an area of 63 acres, it is one of the largest cement factories in the South Asian region. The factory has an annual production capacity of 04 million metric tons and will supply 2.8 million metric tons to the local market under the first phase.

Conveyor belts are used to transport the raw materials between the port and the factory with the aim of ensuring high efficiency and reducing waste and pollution. The factory has a fully automatic Stacker Reclaimer Yard and Bridge-Type Ship Unloader. This will enable the handling of goods using technology instead of labour, in line with international trends. The Lanwa Sanstha Cement Factory is also designed to manufacture all types of cement, including ordinary Portland, Portland composite and blended hydraulics.

Addressing the gathering, Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation (Pvt) Ltd. Chairman Nandana Lokuwithana said with the expansion of the manufacturing of the factory, the demand for cement in the country can be met locally. (Colombo Gazette)