Former CID chief Ravi Seneviratne seeks order preventing his arrest

Former chief of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne, has sought a court order against moves to arrest him.

Seneviratne filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the CID from arresting him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

In the Fundamental Rights petition Seneviratne said he became aware that a report has been filed in court accusing him of failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said an attempt is being made to arrest and detain him under the draconian PTA. (Colombo Gazette)