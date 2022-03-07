Cardinal seeks UNHRC backing to unearth truth behind Easter attacks

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today called on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva to support moves to unearth the truth behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

Addressing the Council in a recorded message, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka on 21st April 2019, claimed the lives of 269 people including 82 children and 47 foreigners belonging to 14 nations and injured more than 500 others.

He said that the first impression was that it was purely the work of a few Islamic extremists but subsequent investigations found that the massacre was part of a grand political plot.

Cardinal Ranjith said that the incumbent Government of Sri Lanka has failed to mete out justice to the victims.

He said there are attempts to harass and intimidate those who clamour for justice instead of uncovering the truth behind the attack and prosecuting those responsible.

Cardinal Ranjith said that this was a case of a serious violation of the fundamental rights of the aggrieved victims and so he earnestly called upon the UNHRC and all its member countries to support the continuation of evidence gathering initiated by the Council last year and to devise a means to ensure an impartial investigation to unravel the truth behind the Easter Sunday massacre. (Colombo Gazette)