Basil wants street lights off until 31st March

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has requested that street lights be switched off until 31st March to conserve electricity.

The Finance Minister made the appeal from all Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) local government heads.

He said that electricity should be used sparingly in order to face the electricity issue and dollar crisis.

As a result, the Finance Minister has requested SLPP local government heads to switch off street lights in their respective areas from today until 31st March. (Colombo Gazette)