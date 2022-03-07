ASUS Sri Lanka’s successful customer event reveals booming year despite COVID-19 challenges

ASUS Sri Lanka, the local arm of the award-winning multinational technology enterprise, successfully concluded its latest customer event held at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo recently.

The event was attended by ASUS Sri Lanka Country Product Manager & Head of Commercial Sales Sri Lanka and Maldives, Kasun Andramanage and other ASUS team members. During the event, Leon Yu, Regional Director , System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia addressed the audience remotely to provide his insights on the company’s progress during the past two years. The ASUS team also introduced their latest ExpertBook laptops and Expert Center desktop series to the audience and elaborated on their class-defining features and functionalities during a detailed technical seminar.

Addressing the audience virtually, Leon Yu stated, “We, at ASUS are passionate about technology and are driven by our desire to innovate. We are constantly searching for incredible ideas and experiences that we believe will transform the lives of our customers and make us better as a company. In Sri Lanka, ASUS has been a household name for more than a decade and has been the first choice of business leaders, professionals, homemakers and students around the island.” Yu provided an overview of ASUS Sri Lanka’s achievements in 2020 and 2021 despite the difficult circumstances the company had to face over the past two years due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He concluded by outlining the company’s future plans and thanked the audience for helping ASUS become one of the top brands for desktops and laptops in Sri Lanka.

During the event ASUS unveiled the most premium in its line-up of ExpertBook laptops. They include ExpertBook B9 (B9400), ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402), ExpertBook B5 (B5402C) and ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5402F), ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402), and ExpertBook B1400 and B1500. ExpertBook B9 laptop (B9400) is the most premium in the new ASUS ExpertBook series to provide unmatched performance, durability and design within the world’s lightest business laptop form factor. ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402) is an enterprise-level, 5G-enabled premium laptop that’s designed to accelerate business. ExpertBook B5 (B5302C) and ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5302F) are two new additions to the ultralight, kilogram-class of ASUS laptops. ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402) is a powerful and versatile convertible laptop designed for both work and learning. ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 are two new slim and light highly mobile notebooks that are tailored for business. Additionally, ExpertCenter, an extensive portfolio of desktop PCs, was also introduced to the audience.

ASUS is a global company with over 14,500 employees worldwide including over 5,000 world-class R&D engineers. ASUS is present in over 200 countries and supports international warranty in over 85 countries. The company has a rich history of winning as many as over 57,000 awards since the year 2001. Some of the most prominent ones include Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies for 5 consecutive years, Forbes Global Best Regard Companies for 3 consecutive years, Interbrand for 7 consecutive years and Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech Leader award.