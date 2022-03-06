Hosts India defeat Sri Lanka by innings and 222 runs

Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days in the opening Test at Mohali on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka made 178 in their second innings after getting bundled out for 174 in the first. India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175, picked up four wickets in the second innings for a match haul of nine. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4/47 and surpassed Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker from India. (Courtesy Indian Express)

 

