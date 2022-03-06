Government misleads public on power cuts

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government has misled the public by enforcing power cuts despite saying last week there will not be power cuts after 5th March.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced today that scheduled power cuts will be enforced tomorrow (Monday).

The PUCSL said that power cuts will be enforced for 2 hours in some areas and 5 hours in other areas.

Meanwhile, unscheduled power cuts were reported in multiple areas today.

The areas affected included Panadura, Horana, and Mathugama.

Officials had on 2nd March assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that there will no power cuts after 5th March.

The President, at a meeting held on 2nd March, had instructed all responsible parties to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

After lengthy discussions with officials of the Ministries of Power and Energy, it was decided to continue importing fuel without delay, maintaining reserves and supply of fuel and coal for power generation.

The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country was to be normalised from last Friday. Therefore, officials had urged the public to refrain from collecting fuel out of “irrational” fear, the President’s Office had said.

The President’s Office had also quoted officials as saying there will not be power cuts after 5th March. (Colombo Gazette)