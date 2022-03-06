Gammanpila says no meeting with Mahinda

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sacked Minister Udaya Gammanpila says he has not had any meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gammanpila told this journalist he has not been invited by the Prime Minister for a meeting, nor did he meet the Prime Minister after he was removed from his post.

There were reports that both Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila had been invited for a meting with the Prime Minister.

Weerawansa and Gammanpila had on Friday declared war on the Government and threatened to expose the real cause behind the current crisis in the country.

Addressing a joint media briefing, Gammanpila had said that in the recent past they spoke with their tongues tied but could now talk freely.

He said that by sacking them the Government has allowed them to go out and expose their misdeeds.

Gammanpila said that in the coming few days they will present facts and prove who is the main cause for the crisis Sri Lanka is facing today. (Colombo Gazette)