Zelensky slams Nato over rejection of no-fly zone

“All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disunity,” a furious Mr Zelensky added.

On Friday, Nato’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, warned that the introduction of a no-fly zone could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also ruled out the introduction of a no-fly zone, but told the BBC he is convinced Ukraine can win its war with Russia.

“I can’t tell you how long this will go on,” America’s top diplomat said. “I can’t tell you how long it will take. But the idea that Russia can subjugate to its will 45 million people who are ardently fighting for their future and their freedom, that does not involve Russia having its thumb on Ukraine, that tells you a lot.”

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters tenth day Moscow’s forces continue to heavily shell many cities.