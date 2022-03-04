Wimal and Udaya declare war on the Government

Sacked Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila today declared war on the Government and threatened to expose the real cause behind the current crisis in the country.

Addressing a joint media briefing today, Gammanpila said that in the recent past they spoke with their tongues tied but could now talk freely.

He said that by sacking them the Government has allowed them to go out and expose their misdeeds.

Gammanpila said that in the coming few days they will present facts and prove who is the main cause for the crisis Sri Lanka is facing today.

Weerawansa said that Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is in control of the Government.

The former Minister claimed that Basil Rajapaksa had threatened to boycott Cabinet meetings as long as Weerawansa and Gammanpila remained in the Cabinet.

He said that he and Gammanpila were sacked as the President did not want to lose Basil Rajapaksa.

Weerawansa said that the President, as usual, succumbed to pressure from the family.

He also claimed that Basil Rajapaksa wanted to contest the last Presidential election instead of putting forward Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Weerawansa said that he will not accept any Cabinet post in Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Government. (Colombo Gazette)