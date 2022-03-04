Vasudeva Nanayakkara to boycott Cabinet meetings

By Easwaran Rutnam

Minister of Water Supply, Vasudeva Nanayakkara has decided to boycott Cabinet meetings.

Nanayakkara told reporters today that he had taken the decision following the sacking of former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila.

The Minister was speaking at a media briefing organised in Colombo today attended by sacked Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila.

Asked if he was going to resign from his Minister post, Nanayakkara said that if required he can survive on his salary as an MP.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had yesterday sacked Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila after the two had strongly criticised Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

They accused the Finance Minister of being the main cause for the economic slump Sri Lanka is facing. (Colombo Gazette)