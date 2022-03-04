Sri Lankan students in Belarus advised to travel via Moscow

Sri Lankan students in Belarus wishing to temporarily return to Sri Lanka, have been advised to travel via Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow which is concurrently accredited to Belarus, continues to monitor the situation in Belarus in the context of recent developments in Ukraine.

The Embassy is in close contact with all Universities in Belarus where approximately 1,561 Sri Lankan students are engaged in their higher studies.

As agreed at the several meetings convened by the Embassy with the administration of the relevant Universities, representatives of students’ associations and parent groups, the Embassy is currently engaged in the facilitation of travel to Sri Lanka via Moscow of those students wishing to temporarily return to Sri Lanka.

In this regard, the Embassy has made arrangements, in liaison with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Belarus, to issue transit visa on an urgent basis for travel via Moscow by such students.

Accordingly, all Sri Lankan students in Belarus wishing to temporarily return to Sri Lanka are kindly advised to travel via Moscow and contact the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow through the following contact details (24x7) for further information: TP: +79801445726 Email: slemb.moscow@mfa.gov.lk

