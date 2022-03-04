Sacked Ministers to meet today and decide next move

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sacked Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila are to meet today to decide their next move.

Gammanpila said last night that he was happy on being removed from his Ministerial post.

Asked if he will join the opposition, Gammanpila said that the leaders of 11 political parties will meet today (Friday) to decide the next course of action.

After being sacked Gammanpila visited his former Ministry last night and removed his personal belongings.

He said that he will be happy even if the government moves in the right direction without him.

The former Minister also said that he never lied and only said the truth.

Weerawansa and Gammanpila had on Wednesday attended an event with leaders of nine other political parties from the government and released a policy statement on the steps the government must take to recover from the economic slump.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara were among those who attended the event. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)