G.L holds talks with President of the Human Rights Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Professor G.L. Peiris held a meeting with the President of the Human Rights Council and Permanent Representative of Argentina, Federico Villegas at the Palais des Nations.

They discussed a range of issues relevant to Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He was accompanied by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Yesterday the Minister had briefed the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the progress made with regards to the human rights issue in Sri Lanka.

Peiris held wide ranging discussions with Bachelet at her office in the Palaise des Nations in Geneva.

The Foreign Minister is in Geneva as the Council was discussing a report on Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)