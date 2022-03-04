Dilum Amunugama appointed Cabinet Minister

State Minister Dilum Amunugama was today appointed as a Cabinet Minister by President Gotabaya Rajajapaksa.

Amunugama was appointed as the new Minister of Transport.

He was appointed to the post after former Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was appointed as the new Minister of Power.

Meanwhile, Minister C.B Ratnayake was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister of Wildlife Protection and Forest Resources Development.

Arundika Fernando was appointed as the State Minister of Coconut, Kithul and Palmyra Cultivation Promotion, Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification.

Wimalaweera Dissanayake was appointed as the new State Minister of Disaster Management. (Colombo Gazette)