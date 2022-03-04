Bachelet says no credible roadmap from Sri Lanka on transitional justice

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says Sri Lanka is yet to produced a credible roadmap on transitional justice towards accountability and reconciliation.

She told the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today (Friday) that there have been some recent signs of increased engagement by the Government with her office and certain steps to initiate reforms.

“The proposals to amend some provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and to release some detainees under the Act, are welcome initial steps. I encourage the Government to take further steps to address the fundamental problems with the PTA, as well as undertake the deeper legal, institutional and security sector reforms that are critically needed, to put an end to impunity and prevent any recurrence of past violations,” she said.

However, regrettably, she said that the past year has also seen further obstruction and setbacks to accountability. Victims and their families continue to be denied truth and justice. And the Government’s response to criticism has constricted democratic and civic space, including for essential human rights advocacy.

“My February 2021 report identified a number of underlying trends that threaten human rights. These trends continue to advance. The militarisation of civilian government functions is further deepening. I remain deeply concerned by the concentration of civilian positions in the hands of military officials – some of them implicated in serious allegations of human rights violations. The expression of ethno-religious nationalism in State institutions has become more visible, increasing the marginalisation and fear of minority communities, and undermining reconciliation. Since the end of 2020, we have noted a significant increase in land disputes, mainly related to Buddhist heritage conservation or forestry protection, that are exacerbating grievances of minority communities and creating new tensions,” she said.

She also expressed regret over the erosion of independence of the country’s key commissions and institutions, including Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission, subsequent to passage of the 20th amendment to the Constitution.

“Two years after the expression of commitments to pursue an “inclusive, domestically designed and executed reconciliation and accountability process” before this Council, the Government has still not produced a credible roadmap on transitional justice towards accountability and reconciliation,” she added.

The High Commissioner said that she remained concerned by the continued suffering and anguish of victims and families of the disappeared, who call for truth and justice, and seek to commemorate their loved ones.

She urged the Government to acknowledge their rights, urgently determine the fate or whereabouts of victims, bring perpetrators to justice and provide reparations.

The High Commissioner also said that the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and religious leaders also continue to call for justice, reparation and a full account of the circumstances of those attacks, in particular the role of the security establishment. (Colombo Gazette)