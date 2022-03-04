Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died

Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

According to the Herald Sun, attempts by Warne’s close friend and associate Andrew Neophitou to revive him were unsuccessful.

Neophitou was an executive producer behind the recently released documentary SHANE, which documented Warne’s rise as a controversial sporting star who enjoyed a Hollywood lifestyle.

Staff at the Thai International Hospital told AFP in Bangkok that Warne’s body was taken to their facility around 6:00 pm local time (1100 GMT) from Samujana Villas, a luxury resort in the northeast of Koh Samui.

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket in 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Just hours before his death was made public, Warne tweeted his sadness over the death of Marsh who was one of his cricket idols.

Warne, credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, was part of a dominant Australian Test team in the 1990s and 2000s and helped his country win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup. (Courtesy Fox Sports)