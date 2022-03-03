Wimal sacked after criticising Basil Rajapaksa

Wimal Weerawansa has been removed from the Cabinet by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, hours after he launched a scathing attack on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Division said that Weerawansa has been removed with immediate effect.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier sacked Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila and appointed Gamini Lokuge as the new Minister.

Both Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila have been very critical of the Government.

Weerawansa had yesterday launched a scathing attack on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa over the way he is handling the economy.

Weerawansa noted that despite the economic crisis in the country, the Finance Minister has not had direct talks with the Governor of the Central Bank for six months.

Weerawansa was speaking at an event where 11 political parties came together to issue a policy statement to address the national issue.

He said that when there is a need for major intervention in the issue, the Finance Minister had proposed appointing sub-committees to have talks with a number of countries to seek financial assistance.

Weerawansa suspected that the Finance Minister is letting things get worse with a sinister agenda. (Colombo Gazette)