Union Assurance Rewards Top Achievers at Mid-year Awards 

Union Assurance PLC recently held the Mid-year Awards 2021 to honour its top achievers. Over 300 employees in the Agency cadre, Bancassurance, and Corporate sales divisions were recognised during the event for their exceptional performance.

The Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance, Jude Gomes, commended the award winners for delivering exceptional results. “Their achievements are particularly remarkable given the fact that 2021 was a challenging year,” he said.

According to Jude, the team keeps aiming higher, and in the process is creating greater interest for Life Insurance in Sri Lanka.

Union Assurance focuses on providing the best training and professional development for career success. Team members are highly rewarded, motivating them to offer superior customer service.

The Chief Distribution Officer of Union Assurance, Senath Jayathilake, said the success of the top achievers was due to their professionalism and service excellence.

“Their commitment and dedication are truly laudable. I’m extremely proud of our team. They have shown that persistence and hard work are the hallmarks of success,” he added.

The awards were presented in the five categories of bronze, silver, gold, diamond, and platinum. The winners were categorised based on their performance in terms of FYPN (First Year Premium New), NOP (Number of Policies), Premium Persistency, and annual award winner production for leader categories. The ceremony was a virtual event and was enlivened with a performance by musical artist Falan Andrea.

The highest ANBP (Annualized New Business Premium) achievers from each zone were selected as the Zonal New Business Champions. The National New Business Champion was selected based on the New Business Achievement of all Life Insurance advisors of Union Assurance. The winner was Chanaka Appuhamy from the Chilaw region. There were two categories under the Sprinter Awards – The Fastest Growing Units and Team Builder. The Best Region Award went to the Ja-Ela Region while the Best Zone Award was won by the Northern Zone.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 15.9 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 47.5 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 250% as of September 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an islandwide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.