Thirteen new High Court Judges appointed

Thirteen new High Court Judges have been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority, the President’s Office said.

The President told the new judges after giving them the appointments that he expects to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.

The new High Court Judges are A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge, R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge, R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate, T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge, M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge, R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate, R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge, G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate, A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge, S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge, L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge, V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel and H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel. (Colombo Gazette)