Sri Lanka briefs UN Human Rights chief on progress

Sri Lanka today briefed the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the progress made with regards to the human rights issue in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris held wide ranging discussions with Bachelet at her office in the Palaise des Nations in Geneva today.

He was accompanied by Minister of Justice, Ali Sabry, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Yesterday the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith held talks on the Easter Sunday attacks, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Geneva.

The Archdiocese of Colombo said that the discussions focused on unearthing the truth behind the terror attacks on Easter Sunday 2019 and bringing justice to the victims.

Earlier this week Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith also briefed Pope Francis on the push for justice in Sri Lanka in relation to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka had said earlier it had no option but to seek international assistance in the push for justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)