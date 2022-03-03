Sri Lanka abstains from backing resolution on Ukraine

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has abstained from backing a resolution at the United Nations (UN) in support of Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

A total of 141 UN Member States voted for the resolution while 5 countries voted against it and 34 abstained.

Sri Lanka together with India were among the 34 countries that abstained from supporting the resolution against Russia.

The resolution states that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine “are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades and that urgent action is needed to save this generation from the scourge of war.” It “urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict” and reaffirms the assembly’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The assembly resolution, co-sponsored by 96 countries called on Russia to reverse a decision to recognize two separatist parts of eastern Ukraine as independent. (Colombo Gazette)