Serious shortage of gas expected next week

A serious shortage of gas is expected in the market next week, domestic gas companies warned today.
The gas companies said that they are unable to import gas as banks are not issuing Letters of Credit.
As a result, they said that a serious shortage of gas is expected in the market next week.
The gas companies said that they had alerted Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa a few ago about the issue. (Colombo Gazette)
Cabinet reshuffle drama to distract from harder times ahead due to incompetent governance…
Things will only get worse for the citizenry.