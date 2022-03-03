Serious shortage of gas expected next week

A serious shortage of gas is expected in the market next week, domestic gas companies warned today.

The gas companies said that they are unable to import gas as banks are not issuing Letters of Credit.

As a result, they said that a serious shortage of gas is expected in the market next week.

The gas companies said that they had alerted Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa a few ago about the issue. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 232

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  2. Cabinet reshuffle drama to distract from harder times ahead due to incompetent governance…

    Things will only get worse for the citizenry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.