S.B. Dissanayake appointed Minister of Industries

Former Minister S.B. Dissanayake was today appointed as the new Minister of Industries.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Dissanayake said that he was happy on being appointed to the post.

The post was earlier held by Wimal Weerawansa.

Weerawansa was removed from the Cabinet by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, hours after he launched a scathing attack on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Division said that Weerawansa has been removed with immediate effect. (Colombo Gazette)