President sacks Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sacked Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila and appointed Gamini Lokuge as the new Minister.

The President has also appointed Pavithra Wanniarachchi as the new Minister of Power.

Lokuge was earlier the Minister of Power and Wanniarachchi the Minister of transport.

The changes were made during a sudden Cabinet reshuffle this evening.

Gammanpila has been critical of the way the power and energy issue was handled.

He also accused the Government of going on the wrong path. (Colombo Gazette)