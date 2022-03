Parts of Colombo will be without water from 8pm on Saturday till 10am Sunday, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said today.

Accordingly, Colombo 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will experience a water cut on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A low pressure in the water supply will be experienced in Colombo 2, 3 and 11 on these days. (Colombo Gazette)