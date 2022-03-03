MRP imposed on 500mg paracetamol tablets and capsules

A Maximum retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 2.30 has been imposed on 500mg paracetamol tablets and capsules with effect from 28th February, the Ministry of Health said today.

A gazette notice has been issued declaring the maximum retail price on paracetamol tablets and capsules.

The gazette states that the maximum retail price of the 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules shall be applicable to all the brand names of the generic name of the 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules.

A manufacturer, importer, trader, distributor, pharmacist, medical Practitioner, dentist, veterinary surgeon, medical institution including a private medical institution, pharmacy or person who or which is in possession of 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules, for the purpose of sale cannot not sell such 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules above the maximum retail price or revised retail price as may be determined in accordance with the provisions of the regulation, the gazette notice said.

Every person or institution referred to in regulation 4, who sells or offers for sale 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules, should upon such sale, issue a receipt clearly indicating the appropriate brand name and the price of the 500mg paracetamol tablets/capsules. (Colombo Gazette)