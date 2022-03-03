Individual shot dead during confrontation with cops

An individual was shot dead during a confrontation with the Police along the Naula-Elahera road today.

The Police had reportedly confronted the individual during a search operation.

During the confrontation a weapon in the possession of a policeman had misfired.

The Police claimed the individual had heroin in his possession when he was being searched.

The individual had tried to obstruct the Police from carrying out their duties when the gun had misfired.

According to the Police, the 37-year old individual sustained injuries in the incident and died on admission to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)