Wimal launches scathing attack on Basil

Cabinet Minister Wimal Weerawansa today launched a scathing attack on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa over the way he is handling the economy.

Weerawansa noted that despite the economic crisis in the country, the Finance Minister has not had direct talks with the Governor of the Central Bank for six months.

The Minister was speaking at an event held today where 11 political parties came together to issue a policy statement to address the national issue.

Weerawansa noted that the Governor of the Central Bank, Ajith Nivard Cabraal had said that he had written nine times to the Finance Minister on the economic issue but did not receive a response.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal had also reportedly made some proposals but did not receive a single response.

The Minister also said that when there is a need for major intervention in the issue, the Finance Minister had proposed appointing sub-committees to have talks with a number of countries to seek financial assistance.

Weerawansa suspected that the Finance Minister is letting things get worse with a sinister agenda.

He also accused the Finance Minister of dealing with black money in Sri Lanka.