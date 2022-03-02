USD released to purchase diesel from ship at Colombo Port

The Government has made a payment of USD 31 million to purchase diesel from a ship of a Singapore company currently berthed at the Colombo Port.

The Ministry of Energy said that the ship is carrying 37,300 metric tonnes of diesel.

Funds were initially released to unload petrol on one ship but not for diesel on a second ship and fuel on a third ship.

Later the Government made a payment to release diesel from the second ship.

The payment has now been made to release diesel from the third ship. (Colombo Gazette)