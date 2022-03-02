Russia claims control of city of Kherson in Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry says its troops have now captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

If the city has fallen, it would make it the largest in Ukraine to be captured by Russian forces so far.

BBC reported overnight that Russian troops had been seen on the city’s streets and that its mayor said Kherson’s train station and port had been captured.

Meanwhile the UNIAN news agency is reporting that a rocket attack in Kharkiv has struck the building of the regional police department in the city.

A video posted on the Telegram channel of a Ukrainian government adviser appears to show a building engulfed in flames.

Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, says a building belonging to Karazin National University across the street is also alight following the attack.

The BBC has not yet been able to independently verify the video.