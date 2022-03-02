Officials assure no power cuts after 5th March

Officials have assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that there will not be power cuts after 5th March.

The President, at a meeting held today, instructed all responsible parties to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

After lengthy discussions with officials of the Ministries of Power and Energy, it was decided to continue importing fuel without delay, maintaining reserves and supply of fuel and coal for power generation.

The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country will be normalised from tomorrow (03). Therefore, the officials urged the public to refrain from collecting fuel out of “irrational” fear, the President’s Office said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Gamini Lokuge, Udaya Gammanpila, Johnston Fernando, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Central Bank Governor, Secretary to the President, Principal Advisor to the President, Secretaries of line Cabinet and State Ministries, the Heads and officials of Institutions were present at the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)