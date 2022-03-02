Australia gifts explosive trace detectors for BIA

Australia has gifted explosive trace detectors to be used at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Three explosive trace detectors worth of LKR 18 mn were donated to the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

The explosive trace detectors were handed over by the Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, David Holly to Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman – AASL.

The explosive trace detectors will strengthen Sri Lanka’s explosive trace detection capability at the BIA.

The equipment will be deployed to screen all direct flights to Australia and the United Kingdom, protecting the safety and security of passengers, crew, cargo, and the integrity of the aircraft.

In addition, this equipment will be deployed to screen all other flights as well.

Australia will provide training to airport security screeners at the BIA to ensure optimal use of the units and to screen passengers and their baggage for explosives in accordance with international best practices and standards.

AASL said the gifting of the units is timely as Sri Lanka has recently re-opened their borders and resumed international flights. (Colombo Gazette)