Archbishop of Colombo and Michelle Bachelet discuss Easter attacks

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith held talks on the Easter Sunday attacks, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Geneva today.

The Archdiocese of Colombo said that the discussions focused on unearthing the truth behind the terror attacks on Easter Sunday 2019 and bringing justice to the victims.

Earlier this week Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith also briefed Pope Francis on the push for justice in Sri Lanka in relation to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka had said earlier it had no option but to seek international assistance in the push for justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) had appealed to the Government time and again in all its statements and the recent Pastoral Letter of 14th January 2022 to bring before the Courts of Justice all responsible for the onslaught on hundreds of innocent lives, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.

The CBCSL said it is appalled at the failure on the part of the Government and the Attorney General’s Department to move to implement the recommendations made by the Commission of inquiry into the Easter Sunday Bomb Attack. (Colombo Gazette)