Another 32 Sri Lankans evacuated from Ukraine

Another 32 Sri Lankans have been evacuated from Ukraine via the Polish border, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it continues to liaise closely with the Sri Lanka Embassies in Ankara and Warsaw to facilitate the safe passage and evacuation of Sri Lankan expatriates / students in Ukraine.

Seventeen (17) Sri Lankan nationals departed from Ukraine prior to the commencement of hostilities, and since then the Foreign Ministry in coordination with its overseas Missions in Ankara and Warsaw, has facilitated the evacuation of further 32 Sri Lankans from Ukraine via the Polish border.

The remaining Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine who are proceeding to the Polish border for return via Poland have been requested to contact officials of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Warsaw or Ankara through the following hotlines:

Tel: (Warsaw) +48 795 031 376, +48 536 229 694; (Ankara) +90 534 456 94 98, +90 312 427 10 32

The Foreign Ministry is also liaising with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow to facilitate the temporary voluntary return of Sri Lankan students in Gomel State Medical University and Grodno State Medical University in Belarus.

Students wishing to return temporarily from the above two Universities can contact the Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow through the following hotline for information and assistance:

Tel: +79 80 144 5726

Sri Lankan expatriates / students entering the territory of border countries have been requested to carry with them the following: Valid passports / travel documents; Identification documents such as Birth Certificates, passport copies, if a temporary travel document (passport) is required and Adequate supply of food, water and medicines due to long waiting times at the border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to update the families of Sri Lankan expatriates / students of the safety and status of evacuation of their family members / children. (Colombo Gazette)