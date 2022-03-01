Visas of Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Sri Lanka extended

The visas of Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Sri Lanka has been extended for a period of two months, free of charge.

The visa extension was granted following Cabinet approval to a proposal put forward at the weekly meeting yesterday (Monday).

The Government said that currently there are 11463 Russian tourists and 3993 Ukrainian tourists in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has made it difficult for the Russian and Ukrainian tourists to return to their home countries.

Therefore, taking into consideration the prevailing situation, the Cabinet approved a proposal put forward by the Minister of Tourism to extend the visa period of those tourists for a period of two months, free of charge. (Colombo Gazette)