Term of ‘One Country, One law’ Task Force extended by 3 months

The term of the ‘One Country, One law’ Task Force headed by the Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero has been extended by 3 months.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the Presidential Task Force on 26th October, 2021 and was mandated to accomplish the functions and responsibilities assigned to them by 28th February, 2022.

However, in a gazette notification issued last night, the President notes that it is necessary to seek the views of the public and the panels of experts covering all the provinces of the island.

As a result he has extended the time period of the Task Force by three (03) months from 28th February, 2022 to complete the task assigned to the aforesaid Task Force efficiently within an appropriate action plan.

The Task Force has been asked to make a study of the implementation of the concept; One Country, One Law within Sri Lanka and prepare a draft Act for the said purpose.

The Task Force has also been entrusted to study the draft Acts and amendments that have already been prepared by the Ministry of Justice in relation to this subject and their appropriateness and if there are suitable amendments to submit proposal for the purpose and include them in such relevant draft as is deemed appropriate. (Colombo Gazette)