Sri Lanka offers Dubai company long term contract for petrol

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has offered a Dubai based company a long term contract for petrol, the Government said today.

The Government said that bids had been invited from registered suppliers and temporarily registered suppliers for a long term contract for the importation of 1.8 million barrels of petrol (92 Unl) for a period of 8 months from 2022.02.15 to 2022.10.14.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Cabinet appointed procurement committee, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Energy to award the long term contract to OQ Trading Limited in the United Arab Emirates.

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman – operating in 17 countries around the world and covering the entire value chain from exploration and production to marketing and distribution of end-user products.

Their fuels and chemicals are sold in over 60 countries worldwide, making us a prominent player in the energy sector. (Colombo Gazette)