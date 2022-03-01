OHCHR evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka seen as unproductive

The evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka established by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has been seen as unproductive by the Sri Lankan Government.

Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris told the UN Human Rights Council at its 49th Session today that the evidence gathering mechanism established under Operative Para 6 of Resolution 46/1 is unhelpful to the people of Sri Lanka, will polarize Sri Lankan society, and adversely affect economic development, peace and harmony at a challenging time.

“It is an unproductive drain on Member State resources, at a time of severe financial shortfalls across the entire multilateral system including the High Commissioner’s Office,” he said.

He also said that Sri Lanka takes particular objection to the use of voluntary funding which has the necessary consequence of undermining objectivity and detachment.

The Minister told the Council in Geneva that Member States have mandated the Council and its Secretariat with a truly extensive array of helpful working methods to assist Governments in the promotion and protection of human rights.

“Sri Lanka has participated actively and constructively in those aspects of the Council’s work that have been productive and beneficial, and which have helped to ensure that our people live safer, longer, and more dignified lives. We reject those that are punitive, politicized, divisive, unhelpful and initiated due to extraneous reasons,” the Foreign Minister said.

He also noted that Sri Lanka is an active participant in the multilateral framework to realize the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Minister said that despite multiple challenges Sri Lanka has faced from terrorism, they have restored peace, security and the rule of law throughout the country.

“Our democratic traditions and independent institutions ensure free and fair elections at regular intervals through universal adult franchise. We will further advance the considerable progress we have made in post-conflict recovery and healing. For this, we have put in place domestic institutions for reconciliation, accountability and social justice,” he added.

The UN Human Rights Council, which began meeting yesterday (Monday) for its 49th Session, will be discussing the human rights issue in Sri Lanka later this week. (Colombo Gazette)